'Custodial Deaths Can't Be Justified': TN CM Stalin Assures Zero Lock-Up Deaths
CM Stalin also announced night patrol allowance to policemen up to inspectors' rank of Rs 300 per month.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, 10 May, claimed in the Assembly that the government and police have nothing to hide on custodial deaths, and assured that there will be no more such cases. This comes after the state police came under scrutiny for two recent lock-up killings.
According to The News Minute (TNM),
"Saftey will be ensured in jail," CM Stalin said and stated that no one will be tortured mentally or physically when in custody. Custodial deaths cannot be justified, he added, irrespective of who the ruling party is.
In the past few weeks, the custodial death of 25-year-old Vignesh in Chennai was followed by another case of 48-year-old Thangamani dying in judicial custody in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district.
Six police officials were arrested for the alleged lock-up death of Vignesh, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, after sustaining 13 injuries including a fracture in the right leg, according to the post-mortem report.
"We have given adequate instructions to prevent custodial deaths in the future," the chief minister said, reported Republic World.
"This government is not hiding anything in these cases. The government is transparent. These are not being handled the way the Sathankulam custodial death of father and son (in Thoothukudi district) was done during your (AIADMK) regime."Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
"The police department has been directed to strictly follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court while questioning suspects. An advisory has been issued to prevent custodial deaths. Through sensitisation programmes, police personnel are being trained on both handling suspects and scientific investigation," he said, reported TNM.
As a part of aid to the Tamil Nadu policemen, CM Stalin also announced night patrol allowance to policemen up to inspectors' rank of Rs 300 per month. One day will also be given as off weekly to policemen, including sub-inspectors, constables, and so on.
"Tamil Nadu has regained its place as a peaceful and safe state. The government's policy is aimed at prevention of crimes rather than its reduction and the priority is for 'preventive' policing," Stalin added in his speech.
(With inputs from TNM and Republic World.)
