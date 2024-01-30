'Academically Talented': Missing Indian Student at Purdue University Found Dead

On Monday, Gaury Acharya reached out on social media asking for help or any information on her missing son at Purdue University.
She posted on X, 'Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.'
The Consulate General of India in Chicago had replied to her post, saying, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”
Unfortunately, Neel was confirmed dead by university authorities on Tuesday, 30 January, a day after his mother's plea for help.
What Happened?
According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, officials were called around 11:30 am on 28 Jnauray, to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus
On Monday, 29 January, in an email addressed to the university’s computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton informed the students and faculty of Neel’s death, The Exponent reported.
“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away,” Clifton was quoted as saying by The Exponent.
“My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” it added.
Clifton further said he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students confirming Acharya’s death. “A deceased person was found that matched Neel’s description and had Neel’s ID on (him),” he said.
Clifton called Acharya a "driven individual and academically talented."
The cause of Neel Acharya’s death remains unknown, and Tippecanoe authorities have not released any information regarding how Neel died.
A close friend of Neel said, "He was a loving, caring, charismatic soul." Neel was pursuing a double major in computer science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University.
