ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Academically Talented': Missing Indian Student at Purdue University Found Dead

Neel was confirmed dead by university authorities on Tuesday, 30 January, a day after his mother's plea for help.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

On Monday, Gaury Acharya reached out on social media asking for help or any information on her missing son at Purdue University.

She posted on X, 'Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.'

On Monday, Gaury Acharya reached out on social media asking for help or any information on her missing son at Purdue University. She posted on X, Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago had replied to her post, saying, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”

Also Read

Haryana-Origin Indian Student Killed by Homeless Man in US' Georgia

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Unfortunately, Neel was confirmed dead by university authorities on Tuesday, 30 January, a day after his mother's plea for help.

What Happened?

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, officials were called around 11:30 am on 28 Jnauray, to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus

On Monday, 29 January, in an email addressed to the university’s computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton informed the students and faculty of Neel’s death, The Exponent reported.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away,” Clifton was quoted as saying by The Exponent.

“My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” it added.

Clifton further said he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students confirming Acharya’s death. “A deceased person was found that matched Neel’s description and had Neel’s ID on (him),” he said.

 Clifton called Acharya a "driven individual and academically talented."

The cause of Neel Acharya’s death remains unknown, and Tippecanoe authorities have not released any information regarding how Neel died.


A close friend of Neel said, "He was a loving, caring, charismatic soul." Neel was pursuing a double major in computer science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University.

Also Read

Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Academically Talented': Missing Indian Student at Purdue University Found Dead

Neel was confirmed dead by university authorities on Tuesday, 30 January, a day after his mother's plea for help.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

On Monday, Gaury Acharya reached out on social media asking for help or any information on her missing son at Purdue University.

She posted on X, 'Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.'

On Monday, Gaury Acharya reached out on social media asking for help or any information on her missing son at Purdue University. She posted on X, Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago had replied to her post, saying, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”

Also Read

Haryana-Origin Indian Student Killed by Homeless Man in US' Georgia

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Unfortunately, Neel was confirmed dead by university authorities on Tuesday, 30 January, a day after his mother's plea for help.

What Happened?

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, officials were called around 11:30 am on 28 Jnauray, to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus

On Monday, 29 January, in an email addressed to the university’s computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton informed the students and faculty of Neel’s death, The Exponent reported.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away,” Clifton was quoted as saying by The Exponent.

“My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” it added.

Clifton further said he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students confirming Acharya’s death. “A deceased person was found that matched Neel’s description and had Neel’s ID on (him),” he said.

 Clifton called Acharya a "driven individual and academically talented."

The cause of Neel Acharya’s death remains unknown, and Tippecanoe authorities have not released any information regarding how Neel died.


A close friend of Neel said, "He was a loving, caring, charismatic soul." Neel was pursuing a double major in computer science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University.

Also Read

Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×