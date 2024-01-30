'Academically Talented': Missing Indian Student at Purdue University Found Dead

What Happened?

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, officials were called around 11:30 am on 28 Jnauray, to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus

On Monday, 29 January, in an email addressed to the university’s computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton informed the students and faculty of Neel’s death, The Exponent reported.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away,” Clifton was quoted as saying by The Exponent.

“My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” it added.

Clifton further said he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students confirming Acharya’s death. “A deceased person was found that matched Neel’s description and had Neel’s ID on (him),” he said.

Clifton called Acharya a "driven individual and academically talented."