Indian-Origin Student Killed in Assault Near Pub in UK

An Indian-origin student has been killed following an assault near a pub in Nottingham, a city in the Midlands region of England.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Arjun Singh, also aged 20, who was attacked on Saturday, 18 January, evening and died in hospital on Sunday.

"A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on the investigation and a man is now in custody being questioned on suspicion of murder,” said Detective Inspector Richard Monk, of Nottinghamshire Police.