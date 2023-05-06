ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Indarjit Singh Presented King Charles III With a Royal Coronation Glove

The late Queen Elizabeth II honoured him with a CBE for his services to interfaith harmony in the country.

Lord Indarjit Singh was seen walking in the procession of religious peers to hand over a key item of regalia, a royal coronation glove, to King Charles III. This presentation of royal regalia was a symbolic act of a multi-faith note of diversity and tolerance at the traditional Christian ceremony. 

The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 at 11 am. 

He was coined by Lord Syed Kamall, 56, of Indo-Guyanese heritage, a representative of the Muslim faith, Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, a representative of the Hindu religion and Baroness Gillian Merron, who represented the Jewish faith. Each of them handed over an item of regalia to King Charles III. the

Singh founded the Network of Singh Organisations (NSO) in the UK. The late Queen Elizabeth II honoured him with a CBE for his services to interfaith harmony in the country. He has also been an acquaintance of King Charles for many years and has shared dialogue about religious harmony. 

