Lord Indarjit Singh Presented King Charles III With a Royal Coronation Glove

Lord Indarjit Singh was seen walking in the procession of religious peers to hand over a key item of regalia, a royal coronation glove, to King Charles III. This presentation of royal regalia was a symbolic act of a multi-faith note of diversity and tolerance at the traditional Christian ceremony.

The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 at 11 am.

He was coined by Lord Syed Kamall, 56, of Indo-Guyanese heritage, a representative of the Muslim faith, Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, a representative of the Hindu religion and Baroness Gillian Merron, who represented the Jewish faith. Each of them handed over an item of regalia to King Charles III. the