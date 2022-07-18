US: Shooter Kills 3 in Indiana Mall, Armed Civilian Guns Him Down
A total of four people have been killed while two have been injured in the shooting incident.
At least three people were killed and two were injured in United States' Indiana on Sunday evening, 17 July, after a man with a gun opened fire in a mall in the state.
The man had reportedly entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, and began firing in the food court.
The shooter was subsequently killed by an armed civilian, Greenwood Police Department Chief, Jim Ison, was quoted as saying by news agency AP. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he added.
A press release by the Greenwood Police Department has called the man, who shot the assailant, a 'Good Samaritan.'
Security forces had reached the mall around 6pm local time, after receiving reports of shooting. It is believed that the firing was contained to the food court and did not spread to other areas of the shopping complex.
The police said that it has confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court.
The Greenwood police has shared a post on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.
Greenwood Mayor Hails Civilian Who Shot Down Gunman for 'Quick Action & Heroism'
“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said in a statement. “Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders," he added.
Myers also hailed the armed civilian who shot down the primary shooter for his "quick action and heroism in the situation."
Gun violence is responsible for as many as 40,000 deaths a year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The attack on Sunday comes after spate of such others in the past few months.
At least 10 people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia and Chicago on 4 July, as the country celebrated its Independence Day.
