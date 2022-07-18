US: Shooter Kills 3 in Indiana Mall, Armed Civilian Guns Him Down

At least three people were killed and two were injured in United States' Indiana on Sunday evening, 17 July, after a man with a gun opened fire in a mall in the state.

The man had reportedly entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, and began firing in the food court.

The shooter was subsequently killed by an armed civilian, Greenwood Police Department Chief, Jim Ison, was quoted as saying by news agency AP. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he added.

A press release by the Greenwood Police Department has called the man, who shot the assailant, a 'Good Samaritan.'