'I just put it through,' Man Stabs Indian Student at Gym in Indiana, US

A 24-year-old Indian student has been stabbed in Indiana, US and is in a critical condition, according to a media report.
Assailant Jordan Andrad, 24, stabbed Varun in the head at a Planet Fitness’ massage room in the Valparaiso city of Indiana on Sunday, 29 October.
Andrade was detained following the incident in the gym itself. Varun has been admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury, according to a report by The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Valparaiso police said that other gym members called them to the Planet Fitness club at 1270 Strongbow Center Drive when they found Varun seated in a massage chair with a head injury, around 9am Sunday (local time).
What Happened
According to a report in NWI Times, the attacker Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found “a little weird.” Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the “right way,” according to a charging document.
"Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.
Andrade said the other man never got out of his chair and did not instigate any contact, "stating that the only physical contact was (the man) attempting to push Andrade off him after Andrade started attacking" him, police said.
Andrade said he defended himself against the other man as a "defensive fighter" and "took him out" using the knife, police said.
"How did you use the knife?" police asked.
"Uh, I just put it through," Andrade reportedly responded.
The Porter Township resident remained behind bars at the Porter County Jail and will make an initial appearance on the charges on 1 November before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
