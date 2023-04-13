Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Stabbing Sex Worker Over 'Refund' in New Jersey
When the woman asked Vineeth Ravuri to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
An Indian-origin man in the United States was arrested at a New Jersey hotel for allegedly stabbing a sex worker after an argument broke out between the pair.
In a statement, Secaucus Police said that 26-year-old Vineeth Ravuri was arrested from Aloft Hotel in Secaucus on Monday, 9 April, after authorities received a phone call from a woman calling for help.
The police said that Ravuri and the woman met at the hotel "with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money."
When the woman asked Vineeth Ravuri to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back, and when she refused, Ravuri lunged at her.
"During a struggle, the woman received a laceration to her finger and buttocks. Ravuri attempted to prevent her from leaving the room, but he was unsuccessful, and the woman made her way to the hallway while yelling for help."Secaucus Police Statement
First-responding officers found the woman Ravuri attacked, bleeding from the hand, in the hotel's lobby. Meanwhile, the Indian-origin man was found in the hotel's lobby with blood on his jacket and foot. He was also found in possession of the knife he used to attack the woman, who was treated on the scene.
Ravuri was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Restraint, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Engaging in Prostitution, and was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said
“Prostitution is not a victimless crime...Prostitutes are frequently victims themselves of physical and sexual assaults and robbery."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-asians
Topics: New Jersey Stabbing
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.