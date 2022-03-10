Live Infographic: Channi Trails, Mann Leads - How Punjab's Big Netas Are Faring
Here is how some of the high-profile candidates from Punjab are performing.
As the counting of votes for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab are being held today, here is a live interactive showing the current status of some of the big netas and key candidates from the state.
Charanjit Channi (Congress)
Incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab, Chiranjit Singh Channi of Congress, fought the 2022 Punjab elections from two Assembly seats – Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.
Channi is a 3-time MLA, winning the Assembly elections in 2007, 2012, and 2017. In 2017, he won the Chamkaur Sahib seat by over 12,000 votes.
Bhagwant Mann (AAP)
Comedian-turned-politician, Bhagwant Mann is Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Assembly elections. Mann fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly election from Dhuri.
Bhagwant Mann is also a Member of Parliament from Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency since 2014. In 2017, he lost the Assembly election against Akali Dal's Sukhir Singh Badal from Jalalabad seat by 18,500 votes.
Parkash Singh Badal (SAD)
Five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Parkash Singh Badal contested from Punjab's Lambi assembly seat.
At 94, he is the oldest candidate in the fray. In 2017, he had defeated former Congress heavyweight Amarinder Singh by over 22,000 votes.
Sukhbir Badal (SAD)
Shromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and son of former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal contested from Jalalabad seat.
In 2017, Sukhbir Singh Badal defeated AAP's Bhagwant Mann by over 18,000 votes. Sukhbir Badal is currently a Member of Parliament from Punjab's Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.
Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress)
Former cricketer and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is one of the key candidates of the Congress, contesting from Amritsar East Assembly seat.
In 2017, he fought on the same seat where he defeated Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Rajesh Kumar Honey by 42,809 votes.
Bikram Majithia (SAD)
General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is fighting one of the key battles of 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. He is contesting from Amritsar East Assembly seat against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
In 2017, Bikram Majithia had won from the Majithia constituency, from where his wife Ganieve Kaur is contesting this year.
Captain Amarinder Singh (PLC)
Former Congressman and two-time Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, contested this election from Patiala Urban seat on Punjab Lok Congress Party's (PLC) ticket which he formed last year in November after parting ways with the Indian National Congress.
In 2017, he fought from Patiala Urban and Lambi. While he won the Patiala Urban seat by 52,407 seats, in Lambi, he was defeated by SAD's Prakash Singh Badal by 22,770 votes.
Balbir Singh Rajewal (SSM)
Chief Ministerial candidate of Samyukt Samaj Morcha Party (SSM), Balbir Singh Rajewal contested this election from Samrala.
Rajewal is the founder and president of Bharatiya Kisan Union.
Sukhjinder Randhawa (Congress)
Congress party's Sukhjinder Randhawa, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, contested from Dera Baba Nanak seat.
Randhawa, the sitting MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, is a three-time MLA from Punjab. In 2017, he had defeated Akali Dal's Sucha Singh Angha by a narrow margin of 1,194 votes.
