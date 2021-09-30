Will Not Remain in Congress, But Won't Join BJP, Says Amarinder Singh: Report
Amarinder Singh's reported comments came a day after meeting Amit Shah at his residence.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 30 September, told NDTV that he is leaving Congress, but not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner," Singh told NDTV on Thursday.
Singh's comments came a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, amid widespread speculation about him joining the BJP. However, shortly after the meeting, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral shared a photo of the duo on Twitter and quoted the leader, saying that the meeting was to discuss the farmers' protest against farm laws.
Meanwhile, Singh also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi on Thursday.
The Congress has reportedly been trying to reach out to Singh, who had claimed that he had suffered “humiliation” and stepped down as the CM of the state. NDTV reported, quoting sources, that senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath are trying to placate the leader.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.