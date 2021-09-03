Captain or Sidhu in Punjab? Cong Needs to Pick One Soon, It Can't Have Both

"All is not well," Congress in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat said on Thursday, 2 September, admitting that the factional feud in the party is yet to be resolved.

A day earlier, Rawat had said that the party will fight the polls under Captain Amarinder Singh's leadership but he later had to issue a clarification.

If for nothing, for Rawat's sake, the Congress should resolve the leadership issue in Punjab soon. The more time Rawat spends here, the less time he gets in his home state Uttarakhand, where the Congress can potentially defeat the BJP if it plays its cards right.

The Congress' problem in Punjab is intractable. It no longer seems to be possible to strike a balance between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.