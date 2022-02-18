Punjab Elections: No Matter Who Wins, BJP Has Already Succeeded in Its Mission

"Hum Hindu hain aur hum BJP ko support karenge. Mai direct bata raha hun aapko (We are Hindus and we have to support BJP. I am telling you directly," says Mohinder, a businessman in Khanna city in Punjab's Ludhiana district.

"Na Congress, na Aam Aadmi, na Akali, sirf BJP (Not Congress, not Aam Aadmi Party, not Akali Dal, only BJP)," he emphasises dramatically.

Across Punjab, we found several voters making a similar argument in support of the BJP.

From a party that was written off in the state during the farmers' protest to now making its presence felt in areas it hadn't contested in nearly three decades, the BJP's rise in Punjab is one of the less analysed stories in this election.

This is because the BJP's success may not be very evident in terms of seats when the results come in, but in terms of sentiment, BJP has laid the ground for further growth in the state.