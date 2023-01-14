Podcast: Do I Like Trail By Fire?
As someone reporting on the fire tragedy since 2016, I can vouch for the sincerity and sensitivity of the makers.
Trial by Fire, directed by Prashant Nair, starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande is a seven-part Netflix series based on the Uphaar Cinema tragedy of 1997. It is a gripping story, where episode after episode you feel deeply for the characters and experience their pain and anger. As someone who has been reporting on the fire tragedy since 2016, I can vouch for the sincerity and sensitivity of the makers of the film.
Tune in to listen to my full review.
Topics: Podcast abhay deol Uphaar Cinema Tragedy
