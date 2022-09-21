Podcast: Why This Kerala Woman Won't Stop Fighting For Interfaith Couples

Miyaan biwi razi, but interfaith marriages in some parts of India, not so easy. Athira Sujatha from Kerala knows this too well.

Athira moved the Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, that mandate the publishing of the personal information of interfaith couples before 30 days of their wedding. India's apex court refused to entertain her petition. On 29 August, the apex court dismissed it.

What made her move the Supreme Court? How do interfaith couples react to the times we live in?