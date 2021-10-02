Man Found Beheaded on Karnataka Rail Tracks, Right-Wing Group’s Role Suspected
In the complaint, Mullah's mother has alleged that her son was murdered by members of a right-wing outfit.
A 25-year-old man identified as Arbaz Mullah was reportedly killed in Karnataka’s Belagavi district for being in a relationship with a Hindu girl.
Mullah’s beheaded and mutilated body was discovered on 28 September on the railway tracks. Moreover, the post-mortem examination report and investigations have revealed that the youth was murdered, The Indian Express reported.
Involvement of a right-wing outfit is suspected by the police, the report added.
A resident of Azam Nagar, Mullah had gone missing on 27 September and his body was later discovered on the railway tracks in the Khanapura taluk of the district.
In the complaint filed with the police, his mother has alleged that her son was murdered by members of a right-wing outfit.
A police officer was quoted as saying, “Arbaz was in a relationship with a girl from a different community, and according to his mother, he was allegedly threatened before and a local activist had tried to extort money from him to spare him.”
The murder case has been handed over to the district police from the railway police.
As per initial investigations, Mullah was summoned by some people and there was a fight before he was killed. Later, his body was dumped on a railway track, The Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, the girl’s family members has been detained for questioning, police sources were quoted as saying.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.