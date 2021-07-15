How Special Marriage Act Is Proving Fatal for Interfaith Marriages
Ironically, the Special Marriage Act made for interfaith couples is becoming the biggest obstacle in marriages.
As the ‘love-jihad’ conspiracy strenghtens its root in the form of laws in various states, two incidents of interfaith marriages being stopped by labelling them as such have come to the fore in Maharashtra.
In Nashik and Pune districts, some organisations opposed the marriage between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman. After this, the marriages were postponed in both cases.
Despite the approval and acceptance from families in both the cases, once the wedding card in the Nashik case and the marriage notice from the Registrar’s office in Pune went viral, the families started receiving threats on the phone to stop the wedding.
Due to increasing societal pressure, the wedding planned for 18 July in Nashik, had to be cancelled, while the wedding in Pune was postponed.
Ironically, if we get to the root of both these cases, the provision for the Special Marriage Act made for interfaith marriages is itself becoming the biggest obstacle in marriages.
Moreover, hate sprouting from the ‘love-jihad’ conspiracy and its campaigners is becoming more and more life-threatening for interfaith couples.
Demand for 'Right to Love'
The Pune-based, 'Right to Love' organization works to provide legal protection and support to inter-faith married couples.
The organisation’s coordinator K Abhijeet has demanded a CID probe from Maharashtra Home Minister and the Pune Police Commissioner, against those who threaten adult couples and their families in alleged ‘love jihad’ cases.
It’s not the first time that information on the marriage notice has been misused to threaten couples, Abhijeet says. He adds that this raises the question of right to privacy of the couples.
Legal representative for 'Right to Love' advocate Vikas Shinde has made a request to Inspector General of Registration Shravan Hardikar to apprise him about the misuse of the marriage notice.
Shinde also cited the directions of the Allahabad High Court and demanded a ban on sharing information of couples in the public domain.
Shinde says that complete information about interfaith couples entering into marriage is also disseminated on the registration portal. This information can be seen by anyone on their mobile. In such a situation, some organisations leak this data on social media, leading to threats to the couple and their families.
Recommendations on Legal Issues
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANiS) runs a marriage division, in which couples are advised on the legal issues related to inter-caste and inter-religious marriages.
Meanwhile, in order to promote inter-caste and inter-religioun marriages, the Department of Social Justice, Government of Maharashtra had constituted Justice Thul Committee in 2017.
Working president of ANiS, Avinash Patil, was a member of this committee and had recommended the committee for legal reform.
Patil asserted that to protect couples, it is necessary to reduce the time of notice for marriage from three months. He added that provisions should be made for strict action on the misuse of the information given in the notice. Moreover, the state government should take the responsibility of providing security and shelter to the married couples, he said.
What Is the Allahabad Court Order?
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, in an order passed in January 2021, said that it will not be mandatory for couples having an interfaith marriage to publish the marriage notice. The notice will be optional. Justice Vivek Chaudhary gave this important decision on the Habeas Corpus petition of a young woman.
What Is the Special Marriage Act, 1954?
Under sections 6 and 7 of the Special Marriage Act 1954, the couple is required to issue a notice 30 days before their wedding.
Under this law, people of different religions can get registered without changing their religion.
The marriage form has to be submitted to the marriage registrar before this. Moreover, 30 days before the wedding, the notice announcing that the couple is going to get married, is published. This is done for anyone who has an objection to the marriage to file a complaint with the registrar.
