India's Population Can Be an Asset, But Are We Implementing the Right Policies?
India's young population is the envy of a fast-ageing world. By 2040, as many as 1.3 billion people from across the world will be over 60 years of age. This means that the dependency ratio – that is the need to avail support from younger people – will grow, as older people will need assistance from the younger population.
India is superbly placed to be able to provide that kind of manpower to so many countries.
Our population alone will become a huge resource for the world, but are we designing policy plans that are needed to be able to think ahead?
In the first episode of Over2Shailaja, I talk about some crucial aspects of population stabilisation and unravel some myths and misconceptions about population growth. I also talk about an unforgettable initiative that I was a part of, from when I was first Executive Director of the Jansankhya Sthirata Kosh (National Population Stabilisation Fund) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Tune in!
