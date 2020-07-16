India Population to Peak By 2047, But Will Remain Most Populous

At current growth rate, India's population is likely to peak by 2047 at an estimated 1.61 billion, following which it will decline to 1.03 billion by 2100.

This means, when the 21st century ends, India may no longer be a country of a billion people, predicts a Lancet study, published on 14 July.

However, the shrinking of population will begin only post 2046 and for the next 25-odd years India's population is expected to keep increasing.