Nayyara Noor's Gentle Melodies And the Gems She'll be Remembered For
Take a look at Nayyara Noor's journey from Guwahati to Karachi, and how she became the voice for some iconic nazms.
Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passed away on 20 August in Karachi. She'll be remembered for her genteel nature and her simplicity that made her stand apart from her peers. As her fans across the globe mourn this huge loss, we take a look at her journey from Guwahati to Karachi, and how she became the voice for some of Faiz's iconic nazms.
Topics: Faiz Urdu poetry urdunama
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
