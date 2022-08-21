Legendary Singer Nayyara Noor Passes Away at 71
She was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan.
Legendary Pakistani playback singer & ghazal singer Nayyara Noor, who was born in Assam, passed away. She was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan.
Popular playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away on Sunday. A family member shared the new of the singer's passing and confirmed her demise.
Raza Zaidi, took to twitter to state, "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice."
Some of her famous ghazals and songs are as follows, 'Rang Barsaat Nay Bharay Kuchh Tou', 'Phir Sawan Ruth Ki Pawan Chali Tum Yaad Aye', 'Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar', 'Barkha Barsay Chhat Per' and 'Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun'.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Nayyara Noor
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.