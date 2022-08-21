ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Singer Nayyara Noor Passes Away at 71

She was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan.

Legendary Pakistani playback singer & ghazal singer Nayyara Noor, who was born in Assam, passed away. She was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan.

Popular playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away on Sunday. A family member shared the new of the singer's passing and confirmed her demise.

Raza Zaidi, took to twitter to state, "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice."

Some of her famous ghazals and songs are as follows, 'Rang Barsaat Nay Bharay Kuchh Tou', 'Phir Sawan Ruth Ki Pawan Chali Tum Yaad Aye', 'Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar', 'Barkha Barsay Chhat Per' and 'Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun'.

