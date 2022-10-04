ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | 'Adipurush' Teaser: What Just Happened?

The teaser has sparked a meme fest on the internet, with many comparing it with Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, with Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan playing Ravan. The movie is set to be released on 12 January 2023.

The teaser of Adipurush, which was dropped recently, has sparked a meme fest on the internet – with comparisons to Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra and its superior VFX quality.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I, Prateek, tell you what I think about it.

Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?

A still from the teaser of Adipurush

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Youtube

If it's a video game, it looks like a dope one. Itne graphics toh GTA mein nahi milte.

Tune in!

Podcast: Do I Like Blonde?

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Podcast | OK Boomer: Exploring ‘Buzurg’ in Urdu Poetry

