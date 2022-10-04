Podcast | 'Adipurush' Teaser: What Just Happened?
The teaser has sparked a meme fest on the internet, with many comparing it with Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, with Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan playing Ravan. The movie is set to be released on 12 January 2023.
In this episode of Do I Like It, I, Prateek, tell you what I think about it.
If it's a video game, it looks like a dope one. Itne graphics toh GTA mein nahi milte.
