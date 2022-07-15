Not Fine, Thanks: Introducing Our New Mental Health Podcast
In this podcast series, we discuss everyday mental health – the things that make us want to go 'not fine, thanks!'
"Not fine, thanks."
When someone asks me "how are you?", this is kind of how I want to respond sometimes.
But then the mind does a bit of adjusting to social conditioning and what comes out is the automatic "Great! I am doing just great."
However, what if you could, just for a while, really talk about how you are feeling.
Well, let's talk about it.
Over the last two years, I have been reporting so much about COVID-19 and mental health and the impact of COVID-19 on mental health that it made me ask: Are we talking enough about the thoughts and emotions that bog us down every day?
So, in this new podcast series ‘Not Fine, Thanks', I’ll try and get friends, strangers, and other young professionals in between to share their thoughts, mindsets, and the emotional baggage that they tussle with on a daily basis.
We’ll talk about everyday mental health.
Over the course of the series, we'll tackle career anxiety, burnout, generational trauma, eco-anxiety, body image issues, and the world of social media.
Basically, all the things that you, me, and those around us experience but don't always talk about in so many words – all the things that make us want to go, 'Not fine, thanks!'
The first episode of this series will be out on 20 June, and my guest will be none other than Sakshi Sindwani, a fashion icon and influencer who has been actively spreading much-needed body positivity in the world of beauty.
We have new episodes coming every Wednesday starting 20 July, so stay tuned for more!
