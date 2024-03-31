Urdunama Podcast | Hum Urdu Shayari ke Deewaane Hain, Kya Aapko 'Khabar' Hai?

'Hoshwalon ko khabar kya, bekhudi kya cheez hai'. This ghazal by Nida Fazli has been a constant in many 90s kids' playlists. Sung by the great Jagjit Singh, the song was picturised on Aamir Khan for the 1999 film 'Sarfarosh'.

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed discusses the everyday, yet essential Urdu word 'khabar' and its significance in the Indian context. From street conversations to newsrooms, 'khabar' plays a pivotal role in conveying information and connecting people across diverse communities in India.

Listen in as Fabeha reads poetry by Hairat Allahabadi, Mirza Ghalib and Parveen Shakir. The episode also features original poetry by Tarannum Shaikh. If you want to feature on the Urdunama podcast, DM @fabehathesyed or @novacanemusic97 on Instagram with a voice note of your original poetry or songs.