Dahi Handi: Delhi Boy Tries Mumbai’s Favourite Adventure Sport
Disclaimer: Do not try this at home!
What happens when an overconfident Dilliwala barges his way to Govinda mandals across Mumbai and tries to climb on top of the human pyramid? Watch to find out.
Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(This piece was first published on 13 August 2017 and is being reposted from The Quint's archive's on the occasion of Janmashtami.)
Published:
