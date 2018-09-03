Govinda Aala to Go Go Govinda, Sway to Bollywood Janmashtami Tunes

Janmashtami or Gokulashtami celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Bollywood has a playlist for every festive occasion and now it’s time to groove to some of the best tracks that exemplify the merrymaking and invoke the playful spirit of Lord Krishna.

Sway to the tunes of Govinda Aale Re to Mach Gaya Shor Saari Nagri Mein.