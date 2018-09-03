Govinda Aala to Go Go Govinda, Sway to Bollywood Janmashtami Tunes
Here’s the ultimate Janmashtami jukebox filled with the best of B’Wood tunes.
Janmashtami or Gokulashtami celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Bollywood has a playlist for every festive occasion and now it’s time to groove to some of the best tracks that exemplify the merrymaking and invoke the playful spirit of Lord Krishna.
Sway to the tunes of Govinda Aale Re to Mach Gaya Shor Saari Nagri Mein.
Undoubtedly, Big B is the ideal candidate to smash the ‘matki’ - thanks to his towering persona.
Shammi Kapoor gives us ‘Govinda’ goals in a sepia tone.
Prabhu Deva can turn even a festive song into a reverberating dance number.
Jaggu Dada and Anil Kapoor show us how turn the Jhakaas swag on.
(This piece was first published on 3 September 2018 and is being reposted from The Quint's archive's on the occasion of Janmashtami.)
