Podcast | Gandhi Godse Review: Rajkumar Santoshi Reimagines History
The film marks the comeback of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi after almost a decade.
While the world was watching Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer 'Pathaan', I took the theater not taken and watched Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh.
The film marks the comeback of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi after almost a decade. He reimagines an India where Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse, and they both meet each other in prison and debate everything from Ahimsa to The Gita, and a 'Hindu Rashtra'.
In this episode of Do I Like It, I'll tell you my thoughts about the film.
Topics: Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi Movie Review
