Podcast: Do I Like Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan?

I caught Manoj Bajpayee and Dipesh Jain's Gali Guleiyan in a theatre in 2018. Since then, I have been waiting for it to come to OTT. Now that the film is streaming on Amazon Prime, here's my review of this extremely intense film.

The film revolves around Khuddoos, a man who lives in Old Delhi and peeps into others' lives via CCTV cameras. One day, he overhears a kid getting beaten up by his father. He wants to save him. Will he be able to? Tune in to find out.