Amazon Prime Video & MAMI Launch Maitri: Female First Collective

Amazon Prime Video, has partnered with Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) to launch Maitri: Female First Collective. This initiative will bring women together to nurture conversations and collaborations, and serve as a safe space for women to share their aspirations, learn from each other’s experiences and work towards unblocking challenges within the industry. The collective is an endeavour to help build a community for women from media and entertainment where they can come together every quarter to discuss their challenges and successes, and offer their perspective and advice on how to bring about a positive shift.

The first episode of the quarterly session features an illustrious list of 16 women across the entertainment industry. These include Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures & Times Studios Originals, Ayesha DeVitre Dhillon, Screenwriter & Hairstylist, Bhavani Iyer, Screenwriter & Author, Gayathri, Filmmaker, Jeeva, Filmmaker, Juhi Chaturvedi, Screenwriter, Kunjila Mascillamani, Filmmaker, Mini Mathur, Actor & TV Host, Nupur Asthana, Filmmaker, Richa Chadha, Actor & Producer, Rintu Thomas, Filmmaker, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Actor & Producer, Sumukhi Suresh, Comedian, Actor, Writer, Creator, Founder & CE-HOE, Motormouth, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Filmmaker & Author, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, and Smriti Kiran, Artistic Director of MAMI who curated the room and moderated the discussion.

