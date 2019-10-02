Manu Gandhi’s Diaries: When Bapu Held a Dying Kasturba in His Lap

(This story was first published on 02 October 2019 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)

'But if one is fated to be motherless, how is one to get a mother?' When Manu Gandhi lost Kasturba — her dear Ba — she was shattered. When she'd entered the Sevagram ashram in Wardha in 1942, she'd just lost her mother. Now again, she was alone. But there was a difference. She was no longer a girl, she was a woman — with opinions and rebellions of her own.

Listen in to this three-part podcast series by The Quint, first published on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on 2nd October. The podcast is based on Manu Gandhi's diaries, written from 1943 to 1944, which have now been released by Oxford University Press in the form of a book called "The Diary of Manu Gandhi.” They have been translated from its original in Gujarati to English by Tridip Suhrud. You can listen to the first two episodes in the series here and here.