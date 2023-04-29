Podcast | Dance, Dilemma & Guru-Shishya Legacy: Anita Ratnam on World Dance Day

A certain dissonance that sprung from unwillingness to be co-opted prompted her to discover herself as a performer and create her own movement vocabulary, which led to the birth of 'Neo Bharatam' that involved Bharatanatyam as a sort of scaffolding or a foundation premised on which she merged her love for theatre, life, and art.

"One had to break free from the idea of the heroine, a woman for the most part as someone in relation to the man or the hero – either waiting or in anticipation, or disappointed, or somehow losing out in love or in a relationship," she says.

The world was changing and dance and expression had to follow suit.