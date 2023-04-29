Happy International Dance Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images & Messages for Status

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April to create awareness among people about dancing and encourage them to participate in dance programmes and activities.

International Dance Day was first recognised by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is UNESCO's primary partner in the performing arts. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, who invented modern ballet. It is celebrated to acknowledge different forms of dance.

Let us find out the International Dance Day 2023 date, wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and images for Status.