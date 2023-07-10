ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Understanding the Difference Between Cryptocurrency & CBDCs

Podcast | Understanding the Difference Between Cryptocurrency & CBDCs

This episode is a part of Think.NXT with Raghav - a peek into the future through India's eyes!

Raghav Bahl
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

This episode is a part of Think.NXT with Raghav - a peek into the future through India's eyes!

On this podcast, our editor-in-chief, Raghav Bahl, chats about CBDCs which are one of the misunderstood and lesser know financial instruments in the world today. But Raghav's got a fundamental question - How are Central Bank Digital Currencies different from Cryptocurrencies? Will these be able to lend us the security that crypto so notoriously cannot? What government intervention means for open blockchains?

He sits down with some amazing experts like Tanvi Ratna, the Founder & CEO of Policy 4.0; Siddharth Menon, the Co-founder of WazirX; Punit Agarwal, the Founder of KoinX; and Praveen Chakravarty, who is not only a politician but also a public intellectual. 

Some really interesting questions and insights were raised throughout the episode. So, would your parents still consider investing in Fixed Deposits or CBDCs could become a popular alternative in Indian households? Let us know your thoughts on this episode.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Cryptocurrency   News and Views 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×