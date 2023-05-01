Hello readers,

Today, I am writing to all those who have a stake in the 21st century.

In this century, where the pace of change is much quicker than what humankind has ever witnessed, we are going to see an extraordinary intersection of India’s destiny with disruptive technologies. Unlike earlier times when India used to lag-and-follow, in this century, India has the opportunity to lead the evolution.

Through the 19th and 20th centuries, whenever disruptive changes occurred, India was out of the picture. When the industrial revolution happened, we were colonised and did not have the means to harness any new technology. Similarly, in the mid-20th century, we were passive recipients of tech upheavals. As changes happened, we followed. For instance, when the Internet was discovered, we merely latched on to the coat tails of the cyber comet.

But in the 21st century, that’s changing rapidly — and there are two reasons for that.

Today, India has a massive talent pool. We are at par with the rest of the world; we are not lagging. India is now at the baseline with everybody else on clean energy, digital ecosystems, medical technologies, and what-not. India is also a leading voice in the regulatory architecture or laws that will govern this change. India will not only be able to influence, but also navigate this evolution.

The crossing of disruptive technology and India’s ability to participate at the baseline and navigate the laws and regulation is so strong, that we need to think next.

Therefore, we are presenting Think.Nxt With Raghav, where we shall go on a global quest. This is not a local show — the quest is not local, the search is not local, the editorial is not local. It’s international, but from India’s lens. After all, India is now global.

The fact that there is so much content available online counter-intuitively creates the need for something which is specific, intelligent, and distilled. In other words, because there is so much hay, one goes out looking for that needle, that nugget which sharpens and explains things to you clearly without obfuscating the issue. Through Think.Nxt With Raghav, we hope to be that needle, that nugget.

Subjects such as cryptocurrency, population migration, rare earth metals — are infinite. So, we don’t want this to be a finite conversation or a one-way conversation for that matter. Through this letter, I ask the stakeholders of the 21st century, especially our young readers/viewers, to engage and Think.Nxt With Raghav.

Come up with your suggestions and ideas, and we will create some more content around it. Our endeavour is to not let the conversation end. So, join in, talk to us, tell us how to take this series forward. Maybe we’ll even bring you on the show. Let’s keep Thinking.Nxt.

Onwards,

Raghav Bahl