If there is one thing author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is known for, it is her ability to scout through timelines and transport her readers to another world with ease and poignancy. If The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantment enabled Draupadi and Sita to break out of their moulds, with her novel Independence, she has charted a territory that marks, perhaps, yet another milestone in India's Partition writings by women.

"The stories of Partition are far too many but mostly from Punjab and Haryana. Ironically, very few have made it from Bengal which is witness to the horrors of the Direct Action Day in 1946," Divakaruni tells The Quint.