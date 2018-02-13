Remembering Sarojini Naidu: A Poet, Patriot and Emancipator

The ‘Nightingale of India’, Sarojini Naidu was a dynamic woman. Be it using poetry as a means to address social issues, fighting for the recognition of women’s suffrage, or braving the colonial ‘laathi-charge’ to stand front-row in the Civil Disobedience Movement, Naidu wasn’t a woman to back down from fighting for freedom, justice and empowerment in any realm.

Her contagious zeal to fight for a better world, won her the approval of many influential leaders — from The Nizam of Hyderabad, who granted her a scholarship to study overseas at 16, or Mahatma Gandhi, who considered her one of his closest, loyal and most powerful allies.

On her birth anniversary today, the country raises a toast to the ‘Nightingale of India’, the woman who dedicated her life to fighting for a better India.