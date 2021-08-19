World Photography Day: 10 of India's Most Iconic Photos of 2021

French photographer Marc Riboud once said, "Photography cannot change the world, but it can show the world, especially when it changes."

That is exactly what photographers were doing while a majority of the country was still locked in their homes trying their best to be safe from COVID-19. Photographers went out on the streets and documented life as they saw it. From families of COVID-19 patients scrambling for beds, farmers' protest, to India's sporting achievements, photographers have captured it all in an attempt to document the year.

Photography is one of the most effective medium for storytelling, as it transcends the boundaries of language and time. Therefore, it is fitting to have a day to celebrate the art of taking pictures. World Photography day is observed on 19 August, when photographers from across the fields come together to showcase their work.