In Photos: How Women Entrepreneurs in Karnataka's Raichur Are Finding Their Feet

The Quint recently met several women in Karnataka's Raichur who have taken to entrepreneurship and are successfully running small businesses and supporting their families.

Apart from their will to succeed, these women have another thing in common – they work as Unnati Sakhis (friends of progress), as part of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and SAP Labs' Code Unnati Project. They take a six-month course of five days each to equip themselves to help other women in the region pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Across Karnataka, 4,500 women have been trained so far in entrepreneurial skills, of which 125 were chosen as Unnati Sakhis.