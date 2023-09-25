ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Blessing Granted': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Welcome a Baby Girl

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad took to social media to announce the good news.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
'Blessing Granted': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Welcome a Baby Girl
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 23 September. The couple took to social media on 25 September to share the news with their fans. Posting a couple of pictures from the hospital, Fahad and Swara also revealed the name of their daughter.

The caption under the post read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa, was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

Also Read

'Blessed, Grateful, Excited': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Announce Pregnancy

'Blessed, Grateful, Excited': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Announce Pregnancy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Swara Bhasker   Fahad Ahmad 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×