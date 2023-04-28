'Sack & Investigate': Swara Bhasker Supports Protesting Wrestlers

In the video, Swara spoke about how she supports the protesters not because they are top international athletes but because if this is the way they are being treated then she wonders what the fate of someone else would be.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. She is currently working on a film called Mrs Falani.