'Sack & Investigate': Swara Bhasker Supports Protesting Wrestlers

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to support the ongoing wrestlers' protest.

Actor Swara Bhasker took to her social media on 28 April to talk about the ongoing wrestlers' protest. She spoke in support of wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India, WFI, president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against him. 

Swara took to Twitter to write, "Shameful that our top International athletes are forced to protest on streets against sexual harassment but accused BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the govt. #IStandWithMyChampions Sack & investigate"

Alongside the caption, she also posted a video:

In the video, Swara spoke about how she supports the protesters not because they are top international athletes but because if this is the way they are being treated then she wonders what the fate of someone else would be.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. She is currently working on a film called Mrs Falani.

