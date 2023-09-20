SRK, Deepika-Ranveer Join Mukesh & Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on 19 September. Several politicians and celebrities from the film industry were spotted at the event.

Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, among others, also joined the star-studded celebration.