'You Deserve Everything': Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics on Anand Ahuja's B'day

"We love you the most," wrote Sonam Kapoor for her husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her husband Anand Ahuja's 40th birthday today. The actor took to Instagram on 30 July to share a bunch of unseen pictures to wish her husband on his special day.

Sonam also penned a heartfelt note for him, which read, "Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja. Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more."

Sonam also shared a selfie featuring herself and Anand.

Topics:  Sonam Kapoor   Anil Kapoor   Anand Ahuja 

