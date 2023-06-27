Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Is On a Hunt To Catch Serial Killer In New Film

ADVERTISEMENT
Sonam Kapoor's Blind is all set to release on 7 July

The teaser for Sonam Kapoor’s film Blind was released on Tuesday, 27 June. The teaser introduces Sonam’s character as a visually impaired person who is on a hunt to catch a serial killer after she comes in contact with him.

In the teaser, we see Sonam's persistence to catch the man who she believes to be the serial killer. Purab Kohli’s character takes women hostage and Sonam seems to realise this after she gets in his cab and hears a sound that suspiciously seems like someone is being held hostage in the trunk of the car.

Take a look at the teaser:

Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf in leading roles. This is Sonam Kapoor’s first OTT film, and it's her next after The Zoya Factor. The shooting for the film was done in Scotland in 2020.

The film is all set to release on 7 July.

