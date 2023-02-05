ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Ambani Family, Karan Johar & Others Leave for Sidharth-Kiara Wedding
Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot on 6 February in Jaisalmer.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
As the wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Sidharth and Kiara are set to begin in Jaisalmer, many celebrities were spotted at the Kalina airport leaving for the event. The first ones to leave for the venue were Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and producer Aarti Shetty.
Mukesh Ambani and family are also set to attend the grand wedding, as their security was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×