ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & His Family Arrive at Jaisalmer For His Wedding
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on 6 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the talk of the town. The couple is set to tie the knot on 6 February in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The duo were both spotted at the Jaisalmer airport, arriving with their respective families.
Take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sidharth Malhotra
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×