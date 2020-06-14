The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone shocked. Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che after becoming hugely popular with the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant was last seen with Jacqueline Fernandes in the Netflix original Drive. Sushant had also shot for Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and which was supposed to release this year. The film is in post production right now.As this shocking news is yet to sink in, let us remember the dynamic and talented actor through a series of rare photos:Will Miss Him So Much: SRK Pens Tribute to Sushant Singh RajputI Blame Myself For Not Being in Touch: Karan on Sushant’s Death