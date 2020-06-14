Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Saturday, 14 June. The news sent everyone into a shock, leaving the industry speechless.Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss and tweets, “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family”.“This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared,” wrote Karan JoharAnurag Kashyap tweeted saying he wishes this news isn’t true.Television actor Saumya Tandon, while speaking to The Quint, said, “Deeply disturbing to hear the news. Shushant Singh Rajput made such a beautiful transition from TV to films. A bright actor with immense potential. So deeply depressed to hear that another young life is gone. It’s not about how successful or rich or famous you are, it’s about how peaceful you are inside. It’s high time we all start sharing, reaching out and be open about mental pressures. There is surely something wrong the way our society is, which is making people vulnerable and lonely”Take a look at what other actors have to say:Politicians and sports persons too mourned the actor’s untimely demise.Rajput played the role of MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic and won praise for the same. Many sportspersons also took to Twitter to express their grief over the actor’s shocking demise.Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family” and Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.”(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.