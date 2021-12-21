Legends Of 1983 World Cup Win Come Together For Special Screening of 83

The movie captures India's fantastic campaign that is led by Kapil Dev, with illustrious teammates such as Srikkanth, Yashpal Sharma, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Balwinder Sandhu, Sandeep Patil and Madan Lal all playing their part in the win.

India had defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup at Lord's and that apart, among the most remembered and talked about games is the one against Zimbabwe where Kapil Dev scored an unbeaten 175 at Turnbridge Wells. India had to win the game after losing two of the four previously.

India only lost against West Indies and Australia in the World Cup then.