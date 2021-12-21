ADVERTISEMENT

Legends Of 1983 World Cup Win Come Together For Special Screening of 83

The special movie screening of '83' for the former 1983 cricket team took place in Mumbai.

The 1983 team at JW Marriot in Mumbai on Tuesday.
With only four days remaining before the big release of the highly anticipated movie 83, a special screening was hosted for the 1983 team at JW Marriot in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Among the members of the 1983 World Cup team who were present at the special screening were Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Madan Lal, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Valson.

    Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar with former team mate, Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

    Photo: Viral Bhayani

    Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar with former team mate, Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
    Sandeep Patil ahead of the special screening for the 83 movie

    Photo: Viral Bhayani

    Sandeep Patil ahead of the special screening for the 83 movie
    Former teammates Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sunil Gavaskar & Sandeep Patil.

    Photo: Viral Bhayani

    Former teammates Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sunil Gavaskar & Sandeep Patil.

83 chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first ODI World Cup in England. After being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is all set to release this week and stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone.

The movie captures India's fantastic campaign that is led by Kapil Dev, with illustrious teammates such as Srikkanth, Yashpal Sharma, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Balwinder Sandhu, Sandeep Patil and Madan Lal all playing their part in the win.

India had defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup at Lord's and that apart, among the most remembered and talked about games is the one against Zimbabwe where Kapil Dev scored an unbeaten 175 at Turnbridge Wells. India had to win the game after losing two of the four previously.

India only lost against West Indies and Australia in the World Cup then.

Published: 
