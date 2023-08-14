Priyanka Chopra accompanied husband-singer Nick Jonas on his latest music tour. The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - are currently on a tour across the United States, starting from New York's Yankee stadium. Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie is also accompanying her parents on the tour.

Ahead of the tour, Priyanka shared some photos with Nick and Malti. She also shared a photo of a packed stadium.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas. MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!", the actor wrote.

Have a look at the video from the concert here: