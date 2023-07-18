ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Thank You For Everything You Do': Parineeti Wishes Priyanka Chopra on Her B'day

'Thank You For Everything You Do': Parineeti Wishes Priyanka Chopra on Her B'day

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday on 18 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Thank You For Everything You Do': Parineeti Wishes Priyanka Chopra on Her B'day
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 41st birthday on 18 July. On the special occasion, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to wish her "Mimi Didi" with a special post.

Sharing a throwback picture from her engagement day, Parineeti penned a heartfelt note for the Citadel actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture was from Parineeti's engagement day with Raghav Chadha. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen sitting on the floor with her legs folded as Priyanka adjusts her hair.

She wrote in her caption, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi...Thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU (heart emoji)."

Have a look at the post here:

A screenshot of Parineeti's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next, Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

She is also gearing up for her upcoming action thriller, Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Also Read

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Serve Fashion Inspiration at Wimbledon

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Serve Fashion Inspiration at Wimbledon

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×