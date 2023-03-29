Pics: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Others Attend Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash

On Tuesday, 28 March, Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Ahan Shetty, and her industry friends in Mumbai. Several celebrity kids, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, attended the birthday bash. Actor Shanaya Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda were also on the guest list.

Here are some photos: