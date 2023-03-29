Pics: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Others Attend Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor also attended Tania's birthday party.
On Tuesday, 28 March, Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Ahan Shetty, and her industry friends in Mumbai. Several celebrity kids, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, attended the birthday bash. Actor Shanaya Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda were also on the guest list.
Here are some photos:
Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a brown jumpsuit.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Agastya Nanda arrived in a plain black t-shirt.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shanaya Kapoor looked vibrant in black.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Tania Shroff was all smiles with her boyfriend, Ahan Shetty, as they posed for the shutterbugs.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Nirvan Khan arrived in a blue denim jacket paired with black jeans and a t-shirt.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
