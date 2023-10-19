ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Suhana, Khushi & The Archies Gang Reunite For First Song Release, Sunoh

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to release on 7 December.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to release on 7 December. Reema Kagti and Zoya along which the entire cast of the film - Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda – came together for the song launch of 'Sunoh.'

Topics:  Suhana Khan   The Archies 

